Crash involving FedEx truck blocks lane of I-95 south

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A crash involving a FedEx semitruck blocked a lane of southbound traffic Monday night on I-95.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near the off ramp at Lem Turner Road. The FedEx truck jackknifed and was stuck in a grassy area off the interstate.

At 9 p.m., trucks were still working to remove the semi. The truck was removed at about 9:45 p.m.

Stay with News4Jax for updates.

