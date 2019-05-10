Police: Man who ran from traffic stop hit by car

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - A passenger inside a car that was stopped for a speeding violation Thursday night ran from an officer and was struck by a car, according to the Neptune Beach Police Department.

At about 9:11 p.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop on Atlantic Boulevard near Florida Boulevard, according to Cmdr. Mike Key. A man got out of the passenger seat, became aggressive with the officer and refused to get back inside the vehicle.

The man and the officer got into a struggle and the officer deployed his Taser, which had minimal effects on the man, Key said. The man ran into eastbound traffic on Atlantic Boulevard and was struck by a car.

The man's injuries were said to be serious, and he was rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to Key.

Key said the driver of the car that was pulled over for speeding was cooperating, as was the driver of the car that struck the man.

The man who was hit was not immediately identified. Key said he may face criminal charges.

Pedestrian hit by van in Neptune Beach. Police have Atlantic Boulevard eastbound blocked off at Florida Boulevard. Serious injuries. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/1Cs4Ww58jN — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) May 10, 2019



