Crash involving semi blocks several lanes of I-10 near Cassat Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A crash involving a semitruck and multiple other vehicles blocked several lanes of Interstate 10 on Jacksonville's Westside, authorities said.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 p.m. Monday on westbound I-10 between Cassat and Lane avenues.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, one person was injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

