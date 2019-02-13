FHP: Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash on Lem Turner Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash on the Northside that shut down traffic on a stretch of Lem Turner Road near Interstate 295, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Hyundai Genesis was traveling south on Lem Turner Road near Terrell Road about 2:30 p.m. when the car veered from its lane and entered the northbound lane where a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling. The two vehicles then collided head-on, troopers said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Troopers identified him as Stewart Lee Bowles, 58, of Jacksonville. The FHP report notes he was wearing a helmet.

Troopers said the driver of the car, a 44-year-old Callahan man, was taken to UF Health hospital with minor injuries and the passenger of the car, a 36-year-old Callahan woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

By about 5 p.m., authorities had reopened traffic to Lem Turner Road between I-295 and Terrell Road.

Charges are pending, according to the Highway Patrol.

