All lanes reopened after hit and run crash on Dames Point Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run crash that left a trailer hanging off the side of the Dames Point Bridge on Saturday morning. The crash closed the northbound lane on the bridge for several hours.

The trailer has since been towed away and all lanes have reopened. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told News4Jax that no vehicles or people ended up in the water. We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.