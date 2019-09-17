Deadly crash blocks all SB lanes of I-75 near Highway 441 exit

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A deadly crash blocked all southbound lanes of traffic Tuesday afternoon on I-75 near the exit for U.S. Highway 441 in Lake City, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

One northbound lane was also blocked but eventually reopened. Troopers are detouring traffic at State Road 47.

It's unclear what caused the crash. The victim has not been identified.

Live, interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.