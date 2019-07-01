Riders injured when 2 motorcycles crash in Baker County

MACCLENNY, Fla. - Steel Bridge Road at Lonnie Wilkerson Lane in Baker County was blocked late Sunday afternoon after a crash involving two motorcycles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP originally stated this was a fatal accident, but later corrected the information to say that both motorcyclists were transported to the hospital with injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is learned.

Fatal Crash: Baker County. Steel Bridge Rd. @ Lonnie Wilkerson Ln. Update: This Crash is not a fatality. Both riders were transported to local hospitals. Inaccurate information was originally dispatched. We apologize for any confusion. — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) July 1, 2019 Two motorcycles, one rider confirmed deceased on scene. Others transported to hospitals. Roadway is blocked for investigation. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/OXyvMbADE0 — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) June 30, 2019

