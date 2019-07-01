Traffic

Riders injured when 2 motorcycles crash in Baker County

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

MACCLENNY, Fla. - Steel Bridge Road at Lonnie Wilkerson Lane in Baker County was blocked late Sunday afternoon after a crash involving two motorcycles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP originally stated this was a fatal accident, but later corrected the information to say that both motorcyclists were transported to the hospital with injuries. 

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is learned.

