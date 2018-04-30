2 children among 3 killed, 3 injured in East Palatka crashes

PUTNAM CO., Fla. - Two children and an adult were killed in a wreck on South U.S. Highway 17 near State Road 207 in East Palatka, Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A second crash involving injuries, also on Highway 17, hampered traffic less than a mile away.

The Public Information Officer told News4Jax two children were among the three people killed. He did not say if any of the injured were also children.

None of the victims' named have been released.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.