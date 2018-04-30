2nd child dies after head-on crash in East Palatka, FHP says

EAST PALATKA, Fla. - A second child has died after Sunday evening's wreck on U.S. 17 near State Road 207 in East Palatka, a crash that also killed two adults and injured five others, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Kia Optima was being driven north on U.S. 17 just before 6:30 p.m. when it veered across the road and into the path of a southbound GMC Yukon.

All four people who died in the crash were riding in the Kia: the driver, an adult passenger and two young children. Two others in the Kia were injured. According to the FHP report, everyone in the Kia was wearing a seat belt or were in child restraints.

Three people in the Yukon were also injured.

The FHP has not released the names of any of the victims, pending next of kin notification. It's unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

U.S. 17 was blocked for more than five hours until the accident was investigated and cleared.

According to a Facebook post, a vigil for the victims will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Booker Park in Palatka.

