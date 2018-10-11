Debris litters highways in wake of Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael left a wake of destruction along the Florida Panhandle and knocked trees across the major interstate that runs through the area.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were monitoring I-10 in each county between Jacksonville and the state line.

Reports of damage are still coming in, but for the latest road closures, go to the FHP traffic incidents map.

News4Jax reporter Jim Piggott had to drive around downed trees and debris Wednesday night as he drove to Mexico Beach to check out the aftermath of Michael (see video below).

IMAGES: Hurricane Michael leaves trail of devastation

The popular seaside destination about 20 miles east of Panama City Beach was left in ruins.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.