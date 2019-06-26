Driver cut out of pickup after plowing into back of box truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A driver was seriously injured Wednesday morning when his pickup truck slammed into the back of a box truck at the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and West Beaver Street, police said.

Just before 8:30 a.m., a large box truck, a Mercedes and a Cadillac were stopped at the southbound Edgewood traffic light at the intersection, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck didn't stop for the vehicles ahead and plowed into the back of the box truck. It's unclear why the driver didn't see the traffic stopped ahead, police said.

The impact caused the Mercedes and Cadillac in the lane next to the box truck to be damaged by the pickup truck and flying debris.

The 58-year-old male driver of the pickup truck suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be cut out of the truck by firefighters.

The box truck driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

