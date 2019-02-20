Eastbound lane of Shands Bridge closed for repairs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - The eastbound lane of the Shands Bridge is closed while maintenance crews repair portions of a grate on the bridge, the Florida Department of Transportation announced early Wednesday afternoon.

FDOT said crews anticipate that the repairs may be completed before the evening rush hour, but drivers are encouraged to plan ahead. Drivers are advised to use the Buckman Bridge as an alternate route.

The eastbound lane will be reopened once the repairs are complete.

Live, interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.