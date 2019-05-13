I-295 express lanes to open Saturday; tolls begin next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The first dedicated express lanes in Northeast Florida will open Saturday, and if you use them during peak travel hours starting Monday, it'll cost you a little something.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced Monday that the new express lanes between Interstate 95 and the Buckman Bridge will be available for use starting this weekend. FDOT has determined that tolls will be only be collected between 6 and 10 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. During all other hours, express lane use will be free.

“We have decided to use ‘time of day’ tolling for the new I-295 express lanes in Jacksonville. This means tolls will be charged only during peak travel times," FDOT Secretary Kevin Thibault said in a statement.

During these hours, there will be a set minimum toll price of 50 cents that may be adjusted based on the level of congestion in the express lanes. The department will continue to evaluate peak travel times and could make changes in the future.

To travel in the Express Lanes, customers must have an active, properly mounted SunPass or other interoperable transponder. Cash or toll-by-plate is not accepted in the Express Lanes. Only two-axle vehicles are permitted.

Drivers who use the express lanes without a valid SunPass device will receive a letter that could vary from a warning to an unpaid toll violation to a uniform traffic citation.

"Florida drivers want options and express lanes provide drivers with a choice to use the express lanes or remain in the general use lanes. Drivers who use this segment will see decreased congestion and improved safety,” FDOT District Two Secretary Greg Evans said.

The I-95 to Buckman Bridge express lanes, an $89 million project that began in 2014, is the first such project in Jacksonville to open. Another set of express lanes from State Road 9B to J. Turner Butler Boulevard, a $139.9 million project that began in 2016, is expected to open later this year.

Tolls are also expected to go online this year in on the First Coast Expressway, running from Interstate 10 south to Blanding Boulevard. Those tolls will not be limited to express lanes and will vary from 20 cents to 85 cents, depending on how long you say on the 12-mile highway.

FDOT video explainer of express lanes

To learn more about the express lanes and how they will work, visit NorthFloridaExpress.com. To learn more about using SunPass, visit SunPass.com.

