Top to bottom: FDOT inspectors take close look at Dames Point Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation shared impressive video of inspectors taking a closer look at the Dames Point Bridge last week.

According to FDOT, the inspection covered both the underside and top side of the bridge. The inspection process is done to ensure the bridge is structurally sound.

Crews used climbing rope and safety harnesses to inspect steel cables that extend from the towers and connect to the bridge span, supporting the structure.

Bridge inspections are done at minimum every two years.

The Dames Point Bridge has the longest vertical span bridge, coming in over 1,300 feet. Overall, 168 cables are used to connect the bridge. Those cables are contained in a steel pipe.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.