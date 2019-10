BRYCEVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Bryceville, Tuesday morning.

Troopers said a driver died when his truck overturned in a ditch off U.S. 301 at Otis Road. Roadblocks were set up in both directions of the highway while the crash was under investigation.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic.

