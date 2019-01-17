FHP: 1 seriously injured in crash on US 17 in Fleming Island

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - One person was seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in Fleming Island, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened about 1 p.m. on U.S. 17 near Copperstone Drive.

As of 2:45 p.m., two northbound lanes of U.S. 17 were blocked. It's unclear when the lanes will reopen. The Clay County school district said some buses may be late due to the crash.

Sky 4 over the scene showed a van missing its front fender in the intersection and a dark-colored sedan on its side off the road, next to an ambulance. They were some distance apart.

Troopers originally said one person died in the crash, but later said one driver was taken to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. A second driver was not injured and remained on scene, troopers said.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office was called to assist the Highway Patrol.

Troopers continue to investigate.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.