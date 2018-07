JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said at least one person was killed Saturday night in a crash on Interstate 295 south on the Buckman Bridge.

All southbound lanes of I-295 were closed at Roosevelt and traffic was diverted during the closure.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews were on the scene as well as the state troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released the name of anyone killed.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.