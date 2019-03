SAN MATEO, Fla. - A fatal crash Wednesday afternoon has blocked State Road 100 at Tram Road in San Mateo, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

It happened about 12:45 p.m.

There's no word yet on the exact number of vehicles involved. News4Jax will update this story as we learn new details from troopers.

