JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least one person was killed in a crash Friday night on I-295 southbound just before the Buckman Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash, which appeared to involve a semi truck, happened near the exit for Roosevelt Boulevard. Two lanes of traffic were closed.

