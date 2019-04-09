Deadly crash reported on I-295 near Town Center Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - At least one person was killed in a crash early Tuesday evening near the St. Johns Town Center, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened about 5:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 295 near Town Center Parkway.

There's no word yet on the number of vehicles involved or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

No roadblocks were reported, but traffic was backed up.

Live, interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.