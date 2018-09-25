FHP investigating man killed along US 301 near Maxville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One southbound lane of U.S. 301 at Fiftone Road was closed Tuesday afternoon as the Florida Highway Patrol investigated the death of a man found along the side of the road.

Sgt. Dylan Bryan said troopers believe the victim was hit by a vehicle that left the scene. He said the man had no identification, but they were working to identify him.

Sky4 aerials showed troopers investigating a few hundred feet along the side of the highway, looking for evidence.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

