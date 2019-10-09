TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 NB ramp to SR-9B shut down by deadly crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol shut down the ramp from Interstate 95 to State Road 9B after a deadly crash was reported overnight.

Troopers said a 29-year-old West Melbourne man was traveling northbound on I-95 when his car struck a large utility pole around SR-9B. He died at the scene, according to FHP.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route until the crash has cleared.

