FHP: Man killed in crash on State Road 16 in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A 36-year-old driver was killed Monday evening in a crash on State Road 16 at Sunset Avenue in Clay County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler headed west on State Road 16 crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a Mazda Protege being driven by Joshua Broadway, of Palatka.

Broadway was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with critical injuries and died at the hospital.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

The 47-year-old driver of the Jeep was not hurt, and charges are pending.

