FHP: Overturned cement truck snarls traffic on Shands Bridge

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving a cement truck and a car snarled traffic on the Shands Bridge Monday morning, The Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said the driver in the car was flown to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The cement truck overturned near the base of the bridge on the St. Johns County side, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Some delays could be seen in the area. Drivers are asked to use an alternate to avoid delays.

