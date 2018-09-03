FHP: Woman killed, 3 kids hurt when pickup truck flips on U.S. 301

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - A woman driving a pickup truck was killed Monday when she was ejected in a rollover crash on U.S. 301 in Bradford County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Three children in the truck were also hurt but were wearing seat belts and survived the crash, troopers said.

According to the FHP, the woman lost control for unknown reasons on U.S. 301 southbound near Southwest 95th Street. She hit a mailbox and a pole and the truck flipped, ejecting her. She died at the scene.

The children were taken to UF Health in Gainesville and are expected to recover.

