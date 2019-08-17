Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for a vechile that struck a pedestrian in Northwest Jacksonville just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning and left the scene.

Officers and Jacksonville Fire Rescue was called to the hit-and-run crash on Barnett Street near the intersection of West Fifth Street, where a pedestrian was lying in the street. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic homicide detectives investigating the crash were looking for witnesses or surveillance video and crime scene officers gathered evidence.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about the crash to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.