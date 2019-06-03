I-10 & I-75 closed in Columbia County after piece of machinery hits overpass

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - The northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 75 and the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed due to a crash at the interchange in Columbia County, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

The lane closures come after troopers said a big piece of machinery rolled off a semitruck and hit the overpass.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the semitruck was traveling west on I-10 about 2 p.m. when a big piece of machinery, described as looking like a gearbox, rolled off the semi and hit the overpass at I-75, causing major damage to the roadway and overpass. Troopers said that happened after the driver of semitruck swerved to avoid someone who cut him off.

FDOT said the following detours are in place:

I-75 northbound is open to I-10, and drivers will be detoured to I-10, east to U.S. 41, north to State Road 136 and then back onto I-75.

I-75 southbound is open to U.S. 129 and detoured back to I-10, and then drivers can go east on I-10 back to I-75.

I-10 westbound drivers will exit at I-75 northbound to S.R. 136 and then back to westbound I-10.

There is no timeline when the lanes will reopen to traffic, according to FDOT.

As of 5 p.m., the FDOT crews were on scene, assessing the status of the I-10 bridge overpass at I-75.

Editor's note: The Columbia County Sheriff's Office originally told News4Jax that a cement truck hit the overpass.

