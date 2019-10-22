Injuries reported in multi-semi truck crash on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Interstate 295 was shut down Tuesday afternoon after three semi trucks were involved in a crash near the Trout River, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

JFRD said several people were injured in the crash just south of Dunn Ave.

As of 3:20 p.m., all northbound lanes were blocked.

No other information was immediately available.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.