Injuries reported when Amtrak hits truck in Putnam County

BOSTWICK, Fla. - An Amtrak train collided with a dump truck Wednesday morning along U.S. 17 just north of Boswick in southern Putnam County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said there were minor injuries. One of the people injured may be the conductor of the train.

The Amtrak 97 Silver Service did not derail, but the train remains at the scene and the crossing is blocked.

