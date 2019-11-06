Officer-involved crash blocks Beaver Street near Baldwin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash Wednesday morning near Baldwin.

Investigators have not yet said if anyone was injured in the wreck.

The crash shut down Beaver Street between Winn Dixie Parkway and Yellow Water Road around 7 a.m. Traffic was detoured while the crash is under investigation, but the scene has cleared.

Stay with News4Jax for updates.

