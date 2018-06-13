Jacksonville police: ATV rider in critical condition after hit by car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car on the Westside.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were called to the intersection of Morse Avenue and Seaboard Avenue Tuesday night.

Investigators said the man was riding a four-wheeler ATV along the dark roadway when he got off and stepped into traffic.

According to police, the driver who hit the man had no opportunity to avoid him.

He was gravely injured and transported to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Traffic Homicide was called to the hospital to take over the investigation.

