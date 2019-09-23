JFRD: 1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Panama Park crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person died and three people were seriously injured in a crash Monday night in the Panama Park neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The crash was reported about 7 p.m. at East 44th Street and Rose Avenue.

Crews were working to clear the scene, but JFRD said drivers should expect delays in the area.

News4Jax is on the way to the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

