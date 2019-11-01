JFRD: 1 dead, several hurt in Northwest Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least one person was killed Friday morning in a multi-vehicle traffic crash in Northwest Jacksonville.

First responders were called to the scene of the crash near West 25th and Penton streets shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

In a tweet, the fire department indicated there were up to five injuries in the wreck, one death, and possibly one person trapped inside a vehicle.

Department spokesperson Tom Francis said there were three vehicles involved, including an SUV.

This has just become an MCI level 1....5 patients. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) November 1, 2019

