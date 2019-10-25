JFRD: 5 injured in crash on Buckman Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Multiple people were injured in a crash that blocked the southbound lanes of Interstate 295 on the Buckman Bridge for over an hour Thursday evening, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said there were injuries reported. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, there were five patients, one of whom was critically injured.

As of 9:30 p.m., all southbound lanes of I-295 had reopened.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.

