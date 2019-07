JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Six people were injured in a crash Wednesday night on the Fuller Warren Bridge, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. and blocked northbound lanes of the bridge. At least one person had serious injuries, JFRD said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

