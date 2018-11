JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department rushed to help a driver who was trapped in a car after it struck a light pole Monday night.

The crash happened on Gate Parkway near the intersection of Southside Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m. Fire rescue crews had to remove the car's roof to get the driver out.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. It's unclear how severe their injuries were.

