1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One driver died early Thursday morning in a deadly wrong-way crash on the Wonderwood Connector.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a man driving east in the westbound lanes at 12:55 a.m. struck another car.

The man's car burst into flames after the crash. He was pulled out of the car and rushed to the hospital where he later died, said Sgt. M. Nguyen.

Police said the teenage driver and a girl about 10-years-old in the second car were also taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Names of those involved and other details were not released at the scene.

All westbound lanes of the bridge were shut down during the investigation. Police say they're expected to reopen before 6 a.m. Mayport drivers can use A1A southbound down to Atlantic Boulevard until lanes on the bridge reopen.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.