JSO: Man crashes into tree in Julington Creek, dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man died in an overnight crash on Julington Creek Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Corey A. Winn, 22, was traveling eastbound when his car failed to make a bend in the road near Del Rio Drive. JSO said his car left the roadway and struck a tree around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Winn was transported to a local hospital where he died

This continues to be an active investigation, according to JSO, and is the 29th reported traffic fatality in 2019.

