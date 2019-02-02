Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Five Points crash, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man suffered life-threatening injuries when his car left the road and overturned in Riverside early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 2:23 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of College Street and Margaret Street in Five Points. Police found the car flipped over on the side of College Street. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department removed a man from the car and took him to a local hospital. He was the only person in the car.

Investigators say the man drove off the road for an unknown reason and hit a tree. The road was closed for hours as traffic homicide detectives investigated the crash.

