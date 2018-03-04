Traffic

Motorcyclist struck by pickup on Southside, dies

Jacksonville police say driver of pickup cooperating with investigation

By Allyson Henning - Reporter, Erin Fisher - Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning after a crash with a pickup truck on Belfort Road just north of St. Vincent's Hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said the two collided around 4:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Belfort and Gate Parkway West. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

More Headlines

All lanes of Belfort Road were shut down at the intersection as homicide detectives investigated the crash.

JSO said the driver of the truck is cooperating as they work to figure out how the crash happened.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.