Motorcyclist involved in crash blocking all lanes of Soutel Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle Friday evening, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the crash blocked all lanes of Soutel Drive between Sibbald Road and Clyde Drive.

Crews are working to clear the scene. One person, who was not identified, was said to have serious injuries.

The patient has been extricated… And is in route to the hospital. Crews are now clearing the scene — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) December 28, 2018

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.