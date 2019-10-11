Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Jacksonville's Westside

Unclear if motorcyclist was wearing helmet

By Lexi Suda - Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on the Westside. 

Police said the crash happened on Crystal Springs Road at Summit Oaks Drive just after 7:30 Thursday night. 

Officers say the motorcycle was heading east when an SUV turned in front of it. The driver stayed at the scene and was arrested for driving with a suspended license. 

Crystal Springs Road was blocked in both directions.

It is unclear if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. 

