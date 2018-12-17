Baby among 6 hospitalized after fiery crash on Blanding

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A crash on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park involved a black Jeep that caught fire, causing injuries to several people Sunday, including a baby, witnesses said.

The baby, Sophie'Leon Friesenhahn, was the only person critically injured in the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Her mother, Abigail Eberwein, had minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

The multi-vehicle crash was initially reported shortly after 4:45 p.m. on Blanding Boulevard near College Drive. Troopers said it started after the driver of a black Jeep rear-ended another car, causing a chain reaction.

Nine people were involved in the crash and at least six people were hurt, including Sophie, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers tell News4Jax that Clay Fire Rescue pulled a grandmother, mother and a baby from a white Kia that was involved in the crash.

According to the FHP report, alcohol was not a factor and charges are pending.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.