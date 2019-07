The Jacksonville Transportation Authority said Thursday that the St. Johns River Ferry will be out of service in the morning.

The service was cut off as a precaution "while we look into an operational issue," JTA said.

Check the interactive map below for alternate routes if you usually use the ferry.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

