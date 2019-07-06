Man dies in roll-over crash on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One man died early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 near UNF Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 30-year-old Marcel Mendez was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer that left the southbound lanes of I-295 just before 2 a.m., struck a pole and rolled over.

The report also said Mendez, of Jacksonville, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle during the crash. He died at the scene.

FHP continues to investigate.

