TRAFFIC ALERT: Zoo Parkway at Eastport Road blocked by overturned tanker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An overturned Gate Petroleum tanker has blocked all eastbound lanes of Zoo Parkway near Eastport Road. Officers and firefighters are on scene and delays are expected.

WATCH LIVE: Sky 4 aerials on overturned tanker

According to Gate Petroleum, the truck driver was not seriously injured in the crash.

Firefighters said the hazmat team was dispatched because of fuel leaking from the tanker. Cleanup efforts are underway now that the leak has stopped, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.