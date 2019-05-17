Passenger killed in deadly wrong-way crash on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 22-year-old man was killed early Friday morning when a car going south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 at University Boulevard collided with a northbound car.

Troopers said Nicolas Reid was in a Nissan Altima driven by a 19-year-old Haven Vaughn when it collided with a Dodge Avenger at 1:24 a.m. Friday. The crash killed Reid, who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

Vaughn and the driver of the Avenger suffered only minor injuries. The FHP report says charges are pending.

All northbound lanes of I-95 at University Boulevard were blocked for nearly five hours while the crash was under investigation.

All lanes reopened just before 6 a.m. A second crash in the northbound lanes of I-95 past Emerson Street helped snarl the Friday morning commute across much of the Southside.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.