Pedestrian hit and killed in St Augustine

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning at the intersection of U.S. 1 near State Road 207 in St Augustine.

The southbound lanes were closed about 2:10 a.m. after the accident and remained closed while the accident was investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.

While troopers have not released details of what happened, a FHP cruiser had front-end damage and was loaded on a wrecker around daybreak.

While the victim's name had not been released, a friend said he was walking with him when it happened.

"Everybody loved him. He's a very good guy. A hard worker," Andrew Pannell said. "It just, I still don't understand... I'm just having a hard time with it right now."

This article will be updated when more information is available.

