FHP: Pedestrian hit by 2 cars on Dunn Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 32-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after she was struck by two cars while walking in the left lane of Dunn Avenue between Lem Turner Road and Duval Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was walking west about 12:30 a.m. when she was struck by two cars. The woman died at the scene.

Both drivers stopped and were cooperating with the investigation. The FHP report said charges were pending.

