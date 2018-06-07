Small plane lands on I-75 near Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Northbound traffic on Interstate 75 in Alachua County was blocked after a small plane made an emergency landing on the highway just after noon Thursday.

According to Alachua County Fire Rescue, the plane had mechanical problems and the pilot couldn't make it to the airport.

Fire Resuce said the plane landed safely near the State Road 121 exit. There were no reports of injuries.

As of 2 p.m., only one northbound lane was open and southbound traffic was moving slowly as crews worked to move the aircraft, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.